Pioneering a Veteran resilience movement starts with all of us. That’s why Health West, Muskegon’s Behavioral Wellness Connection, is hosting ReCon: Resilience Conference.

ReCon is bringing the best speakers, resources and practices to equip you with the tools to encourage and strengthen yourself and others.

Cece Riley, Health West Communications & Social Marketing Coordinator, and Robert Near, Health West's Veterans System Navigator, stopped by The Exchange to tell us more about the event.

ReCon: Resilience Conference will be held at the Frauenthal Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the lead keynote speakers is Dr. Vincent Felitti, renowned physician, researcher, speaker and co-principal Investigator for the original Adverse Childhood Experience study.

Joining alongside him will be James McCloughan, Captain Paul J. Ryan, and many more!

For more information on ReCon: Resilience Conference, visit Health West’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM