Make a great first impression with a whiter, brighter smile thanks to Power Swabs

If your teeth are discolored by coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, no worries. Do you have caps, crowns, and veneers? It works on those, too.

MICHIGAN, USA — What kind of impression do you make when you walk into a room? Your smile says a lot and lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco shared an easy way to look younger, healthier and feel more confident, simply with a smile!

Power Swabs is a clinically proven product that works in just five minutes to whiten teeth an average of two shades, and six shades in a week of applications.

If your teeth are discolored by coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, no worries. Do you have caps, crowns, and veneers? It works on those, too.

DeFalco demonstrated the two-step process, first lifting out the stains and then whitening the teeth. For folks who have experienced pain with other whitening products, Power Swabs users experience minimal to zero sensitivity.

DeFalco says a whiter smile can not only make you more attractive and take years off your appearance, it can also impact your career.

Order Power Swabs by calling 1-800-663-4608 or at https://swabs.pw/3Jt7Pcf. Call now and mention WZZM to receive 40% off with free shipping.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.