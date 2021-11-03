Prepare your finances in advance of your real estate search and land the home you love

Dave Galloway is the CEO of Heartland Home Mortgage and he says the Heartland Home Mortgage Advantage involves three P’s: Process, Product, and Pricing.

If you’re wanting to get in on our red-hot real estate market you’re advised to get your financial ducks in a row first so you’re ready to move when you see something you like.

Dave Galloway is the CEO of Heartland Home Mortgage and he says the Heartland Home Mortgage Advantage involves three P’s: Process, Product, and Pricing.

To learn more or prepare your finances for a home search, visit www.hhmlending.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.