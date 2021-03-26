Prevent big problems with your car insurance before you get into a crash

Attorney Brandon Hewitt from Michigan Auto Law cautioned drivers to review their auto owners policy before an accident.

Wait until after you’ve had an auto accident to resolve problems with your insurance. Attorney Brandon Hewitt from Michigan Auto Law cautioned drivers to review their auto owners policy before an accident.

Hewitt said it is a fairly common practice for insurance companies to scour all of the claims forms and insurance documents that were filled out before the car crash (when the driver applied for insurance) to try find any mistake or error that might have been made.

Hewitt said the auto insurance companies then claim that the mistake or error was an intentional misrepresentation (i.e., the insurance company will accuse the claimant of lying) and then the insurer will accuse the victim of having committed “fraud” and try to rescind/void the policy and deny the claim.

Hewitt said in order to protect drivers and their families, and to prevent having their No-Fault benefits put in jeopardy because of an error, mistake or misstatement that an auto insurance company has blown out of proportion, it is important that people disclose the following information when they are meeting with their insurance agent and applying for an auto insurance policy:

List all household residents of driving age (regardless of whether they are a licensed driver.) Disclose any significant driving history of those residents (DUIs, Speeding Tickets, etc.) Ask for specific bad drivers to be EXCLUDED on your policy so your premiums do not skyrocket (just make absolutely sure these excluded drivers NEVER driver any of your vehicles.) List all of your vehicles and where they are primarily garaged/kept (insurance companies determine your rates based on where your vehicle stays most of the time.) Make sure your Insured Address is the same as your Home Address (in other words, you cannot use Grandma’s address in Grand Haven if you live in Grand Rapids city proper.) Only the listed insured is considered insured under the policy – listing drivers does not make them part of your policy, so if you want them covered, make sure they are listed as “insureds” not just “drivers.”

For more information – or to seek the help of an attorney – visit www.michiganautolaw.com or call 833-411-MICH.

