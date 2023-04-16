Change your mindset around money with Project Green’s Economic Empowerment Conference

Project Green, the Grassroots Economic Empowerment Network, has a mission of providing life-changing financial education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Project Green, the Grassroots Economic Empowerment Network, has a mission of providing life-changing financial education.

If you are someone who is living paycheck to paycheck, or racking-up credit card debt just to make ends meet, Project Green can help.

If you rely on periodic payday loans and pray to avoid emergencies, like car problems or a big-ticket appliance going out, Project Green can help.

You’re in the wrong mindset around money and that’s something Project Green founder Dallas Lenear wants to address.

He’s sponsoring an Economic Empowerment Conference, on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The personal finance conference features speakers and workshops that will inspire and inform.

Keynote speakers include Baptist minister, author and public advocate, Dr. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, and author and founder of The Money Coach, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox.

The conference is a hybrid event, so you can attend in person or virtually. The in-person option is at GRPS University on Fuller in Grand Rapids. It costs $10, while virtual tickets are free.

You have to register for the in-person because they need solid numbers. Breakfast and lunch are included and there are scholarships available.

Go to www.projectgreengr.org to register.

