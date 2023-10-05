Begin your journey to reclaim your personal health at Quest Fitness

Shonk said Quest offers a variety of opportunities to its clients, whether taking classes or experiencing the guidance of a personal trainer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ray Shonk left a sedentary career in banking to reclaim his personal health and inspire others to do the same. He’s the founder of Quest Fitness on South Division in Kentwood and he invited us in to check it out.

Shonk said Quest offers a variety of opportunities to its clients, whether taking classes or experiencing the guidance of a personal trainer. He described the Quest Fitness experience as individualized, motivating, and without judgement, with a clientele that ranges from folks who’ve never set foot in a gym to professional athletes.

