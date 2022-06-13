Reconsider your morning commute with The Rapid’s Active Commute Week Challenge

Whitney Ehresman joined us from The Rapid to talk about the upcoming Active Commute Week Challenge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With gas prices soaring, perhaps you’ve been considering parking the car and using alternative modes of transportation. What about sharing rides, carpooling like we used to do in the good old days?

Ehresman said, in addition to riding the bus, The Rapid offers commuters West Michigan Rideshare, their vanpool and rideshare program. During Active Communte Week, those are all options, but bicycles, scooters, even walking will count toward the challenge.

Participants are asked to log their alternative transportation so they can instantly see the impact they are making and perhaps consider permanently changing their habits away from hopping in the car for every little thing.

To sign up or learn more about the Active Commute Week Challenge, visit www.ACWGR.org.

