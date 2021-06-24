Realtor Tammy Jo Budzynski has advice for getting the most out of the current real estate market

The real estate market this year has left many people with questions.

Can I get a good price if I sell my home right now? What about these low interest rates? And if I have to both sell AND buy, how will that work?

In her latest BLOG article, Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes has advice for buyers and sellers. You can read her BLOG at https://tjhomes.com/the-savvy-homeowner-blog/.

For more information, or to connect with Tammy Jo regarding the sale or purchase of a home, give her a call at 616-287-3162 or visit www.tjhomes.com.

