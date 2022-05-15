Refloor makes freshening up your home as easy as 1-2-3!

Schedule the appointment. Get an in-home design consultation, and then schedule the installation.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing freshens up the look of your home like new flooring, and with Refloor it’s as easy as 1-2-3.

Schedule the appointment. Get an in-home design consultation, and then schedule the installation. Appointments can be made online or on the phone.

A professional consultant will travel to your home with plenty of samples of various types of flooring so they can be seen in the light and alongside the home’s décor.

Shoppers may choose from hardwoods to luxury vinyls to laminates, taking into consideration their preferences and lifestyle. Install happens quickly and pricing is all-inclusive.

Refloor’s Memorial Day Sale starts May 15. They are offering 75% off installation and 0% interest and no payments until summer 2023.

To learn more or make an appointment, visit www.Refloor.com or call 844-733-5667.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.