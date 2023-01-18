Find inspiration for your next project at Remodeling and New Homes Show

The Designer Showcase will feature ten completely finished rooms, the perfect spot to find inspiration.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Remodeling and New Homes Show runs January 20-22 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re building new, remodeling or simply re-decorating, there’s something for everyone.

Senior Show Manager Carolyn Alt is planning for more than 200 local exhibitors, everything from home builders to interior designers. The Designer Showcase will feature ten completely finished rooms, the perfect spot to find inspiration. There will be seminars on the Build-It Stage, a Design-It Stage where various designers will inform and entertain. There are also some hands-on training opportunities for DIYers.

Perhaps most important is the opportunity to meet builders and contractors and get on their schedules for spring.

For more information and to purchase admission tickets visit www.BuildRemodelGR.com.

