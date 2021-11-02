Research shows men often ignore their health until they cannot

Preventive medicine is apparently not something a lot of men think about.

This is sponsored content.

Studies have shown that the average life expectancy for men in the United States is almost 5 years less than women.

Despite these statistics, men have consistently shown they are less inclined to see a physician, often waiting until they are quite ill. Preventive medicine is apparently not something a lot of men think about.

Dr. Harland Holman is a physician at Spectrum Health Medical Group discusses the mistakes and misconceptions men make with regard to their health.

Bottom line? You men should regularly visit your doctor, and if you don’t have one, visit www.FindaDoctor.SpectrumHealth.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.