Senior living options expand in Holland’s Resthaven with quality of life in mind

HOLLAND, Michigan — Resthaven is a full-continuum of care health and living organization in Holland. They’ve been supporting seniors and serving the community for more than 75 years.

President and CEO Deedre Vriesman joined us to share the Resthaven mission as the only faith-based non-profit health and living organization in the area. They offer a variety of living options based on the needs of each resident and their stage in life, from independent living to assisted living, memory care, home care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing.

After considerable research through focus groups and surveys, the team at Resthaven found that seniors today are concerned about quality of life. Vriesman said aging adults know that staying physically active and being mentally stimulated are good for their overall wellbeing, so they’re asking about those elements first when creating a living plan.

With that in mind, Resthaven has two new independent retirement communities. First is The River Place. Vriesman described it as a modern, stylish apartment building right in downtown Holland, so it’s close to everything: The shops, the restaurants and the entertainment. The River Place has 21 units, so residents can enjoy a sense of closeness with their neighbors and be able to socialize and build friendships. There’s an on-site fitness center, a lounge area and coffee shop, and a top-level gathering space, too.

Opening in 2024 is The Farmstead. Vriesman said the development is surrounded by nature and walking trails that lead into Van Raalte Park, including its new dog park—so it’s serene and yet it invites plenty of activity. There will be both single-family homes and duplexes, plus two apartment buildings and on-site dining. A clubhouse will allow residents to socialize or take classes.

All of the residences are no step to allow residents to stay living in their independent residence for as long as possible. Learn more about Resthaven by calling 616-796-3888, or schedule an appointment on their website at www.resthaven.org.

