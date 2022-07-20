Resthaven introduces two new independent retirement communities and a different approach to senior living

Resthaven President and CEO Deedre Vriesman Farmstead Administrator Kim Mendels joined us to talk about some new things happening at Resthaven.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a retirement living community that promises to help seniors “live their best lives.” From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing or dementia care, rehabilitation or home care, there is a living option and support services for every stage of senior life.

Vriesman said seniors have shifted their mindset around aging and how they want to spend their retirement years.

“Where once their primary concern was medical care, they are now also much more interested in how they can continue to enjoy their retirement.”

She explained, “aging adults know that staying physically active and being mentally stimulated are good for their overall wellbeing, so they’re asking about those elements first.”

After conducting focus groups and surveys, Vriesman and her team have introduced The River Place and The Farmstead. Mendels described both properties and the many lifestyle amenities that accompany them.

The River Place is right in downtown Holland, while The Farmstead is in a more rural setting, yet still close to downtown. Both offer Resthaven’s continuum of care.

Vriesman explained, “seniors can enter the Resthaven family in an independent setting, and stay with us through other life stages, even if they were to outlive their resources. Residents tell us that they have peace of mind knowing they will be taken care of and that they will not be a burden to their children in any way.”

Learn more about this unique retirement living community by calling 616-796-3885 or visiting www.resthaven.org to set up a meeting and a personal tour. They can also be reached by email at riverplace@resthaven.org.

