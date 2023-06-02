Start planning for retirement with Jacobs Financial Services

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services wants to help you create the retirement plan of your dreams.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re between the ages of 55 and 80, either nearing or in retirement, and you haven’t yet put together a plan, now is the time.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services wants to help you create the retirement plan of your dreams. All you have to do is sit down with Tom to start planning for the future.

Call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.