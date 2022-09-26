Plan for retirement with Jacobs Financial Services

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services with some retirement advice.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The kids are raised, they’re launching careers and creating homes of their own. It’s time to think about yourself once again.

And maybe retirement is some of what you’re considering. But how do you plan for such a momentous occasion when all you’ve been thinking about for the last couple decades has been someone else?

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services with some advice.

If you want more of Tom’s advice as you plan for retirement, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.