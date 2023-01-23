A new year brings a fresh opportunity to get a retirement plan in order

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to explain how it’s done. Why not sit down with Tom and talk about some safer options for your money?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What will this new year bring to the economy? What about your PERSONAL economy, the household budget, and your plan for retirement?

A lot of folks wrapped up the year worried about the state of their 401K but there are some who probably shouldn’t be playing that game anyway. If you’re nearing retirement it’s time to decrease the risk of the stock market and do something safer with your money.

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to explain how it's done.

