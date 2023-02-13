Survive a changing economy and retire with confidence with help from Tom Jacobs

Tom Jacobs is here from Jacobs Financial Services with advice about who should consider shifting AWAY from that 401K.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy is not a static thing. It’s always changing. And that means the impact on your 401K is likely to change too. But do you have time to take a hit and then re-coup your losses in time to retire like you’ve always dreamed?

Tom Jacobs is here from Jacobs Financial Services with advice about who should consider shifting AWAY from that 401K. After all, the stock market isn’t for everyone.

Let Tom help you create a retirement strategy that will withstand dramatic swings in the economy.

