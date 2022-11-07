Create a vision for retirement and then make it happen with Jacobs Financial Services

Were your parents or grandparents able to enjoy traveling or spending time with their grandchildren, or did they worry about every dollar and dime they spent?

Example video title will go here for this video

How did your parents or grandparents spend their retirement years?

Were they able to enjoy traveling or spending time with their grandchildren, or did they worry about every dollar and dime they spent?

Do you hope to emulate what they did, or stay as far away from it as possible?

Whatever the choice, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help. Give him a call at 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.