Retirement years can be enjoyable with the right plan in place

The right plan can lead to an enjoyable retirement.

We’ve all seen them: the retirees who appear to be living their best lives.

They’re enjoying vacations, time with the grandkids, maybe an RV or cottage up north. They got to that point by having a plan. And Tom Jacobs can help YOU get to that point, too.

If you’re dreaming of a fun and fulfilling retirement, visit www.jacobsfs.com or call 616-622-4654.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.