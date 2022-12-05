Seniors will find the active, enriching lifestyle they are seeking at The River Place

Deedre Vriesman is President & CEO of Resthaven and she joined us from The River Place senior living community in downtown Holland.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gone are the days when retirement and getting older meant life would somehow slow to a near-halt. Seniors today want an active lifestyle and all of the comforts to which they are accustomed.

Deedre Vriesman is President & CEO of Resthaven and she joined us from The River Place senior living community in downtown Holland, where they are serving-up what seniors say they want in a lifestyle.

Vriesman said seniors want modern living spaces and they expect to be involved in a lot of activities and have rich life experiences. Resthaven developed The River Place and their second new Independent Living community, The Farmstead, in direct response to those needs.

The River Place is small and intimate with only 21 units, so residents can get to know their neighbors and keep up their social lives in a tight-knit setting. Vriesman said a huge benefit is that residents don’t have to worry about any upkeep or home maintenance any longer. No more shoveling snow or worrying about replacing the furnace.

As far as living amenities, there are wide hallways and no-step floor plans, and access to Resthaven’s full continuum of care. That includes assisted living, long-term nursing care, memory care, rehabilitation, and home care. All of this combined is built to give seniors peace of mind as they plan for their lifestyle wants today and potential health needs in the future.

There are one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments—and some have a flex room that can be used as a work space or craft room, or even a place for the grandkids to stay overnight. There’s a full kitchen and a washer and dryer in every unit.

Another nice feature is that the HVAC system and water heater, which is unique to each unit, is accessible from the hallway so the team can service those and perform preventative maintenance without invading the resident’s personal space.

You can learn more about this unique retirement living community by calling 616-796-3885 or emailing RiverPlace@Resthaven.org. You can also visit online at www.Resthaven.org to set up a meeting and a personal tour.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.