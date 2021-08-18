Rustic Market Thrift Store celebrates 50 years of supporting Pine Rest

Most of us enjoy a good deal when shopping, and it’s even more rewarding when our shopping supports important services in our community. The Pine Rest Rustic Market Thrift Store supports mental health services. All proceeds go to the Pine Rest Patient Assistance Fund which provides direct financial assistance to individuals, children and families in the community in need of mental health treatment but with little or no means to pay for services. Rustic Market has raised over $5 million for the Patient Assistance Fund since it opened in 1971. The market has 6,000 square feet of true bargain shopping, plus, we have a big tent set up this week to provide even more deals! Includes clothing for all ages, shoes, games, toys, books, jewelry, linens, dishes, bedding, pillows, rugs, curtains, tablecloths, small appliances, magazines, CDs, sporting goods, craft materials, furniture and more. The store is celebrating a very momentous milestone, their 50th anniversary. All summer they’ve offered 50 days of deals, and will wrap up with a big cookout on Thursday August 19. The free event is in gratitude for all those who have shopped, volunteered and donated over the years!