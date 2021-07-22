Sellers’ real estate market is still a “thing,” but situation for buyers is improving

Havemeier says there are a lot of options and a real estate agent can walk buyers through all of them.

It’s been an intense sellers’ market in here West Michigan, homes snatched-up in days, often selling for well above the asking price.

Those who’ve been able to take advantage of it are fortunate. Others, maybe first-time home buyers, have struggled to find the right opportunity. Kendra Havemeier, from Havemeier Homes, says the sellers’ market is still going strong, but the situation for buyers is improving.

She advises her clients in search of their dream home to make themselves competitive is this market by sweetening the deal with things like escalation clauses or a longer-than-usual wait to take possession.

Havemeier says there are a lot of options and a real estate agent can walk buyers through all of them. Most of all, she says buyers need to be patient. She doesn’t want her clients to buy a home they don’t really like, just to get into one. Patience can make all the difference.

