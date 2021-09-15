Selling your home? Here’s how to make it stand out on Zillow

Tammy Jo Budzynski and her team have cracked the code on how to put together the perfect listings for their clients.

When home buyers jump into the market these days, they often start their home search online, on websites like Zillow.

It’s convenient for buyers but makes it challenging for sellers who are trying to stand out from the crowd. TJ Homes is ranked in the top ten-percent of all Zillow Premier Agents, which means Tammy Jo Budzynski and her team have cracked the code on how to put together the perfect listings for their clients.

TJ shared some tips to make your home stand out on Zillow. Among them:

Hire a professional photographer.

Focus on staging.

Offer a 3-D tour.

Feature the LOCATION in the description.

Hire a real estate agent. With the current market some sellers mistakenly think homes sell themselves. TJ says that’s just not true.

You can read Tammy Jo’s BLOG article for more tips on standing out in a crowd. You’ll find it at www.tjhomes.com. And, if you need TJ’s help buying or selling a home, call her at 616-287-3162.

