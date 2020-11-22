Seniors need not feel isolated during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in countless ways, causing many to feel isolated. But the impact of that isolation on seniors can be especially difficult. We spoke with Emily Armstrong from the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, because meeting the needs of seniors is what they do. She had advice for overcoming feelings of isolation and making the holidays seem more normal than they are this year. The AAAWM is holding a VIRTUAL Family Caregiver University Class called, “Looking Up When Life Pushes You Down.” It’s on Tuesday, December 1 from 1:00-2:30pm on ZOOM. The course description says, “We all face similar challenges, traumas, and tragedies in our lives. Have you ever wondered why some people bounce back from tough times with a positive outlook while for others, life continues to be a challenge? Are optimism and resiliency something we are born with or are they traits that can be developed? Join us as we explore these questions and share your wisdom as we prepare for what tomorrow will bring. The speaker is Dave Kampfschulte from Amazing Circles Workshops. Registration is required. Email registration@aaawm.org or call 616-222-7032. For more information about the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, call 616-456-5664 or visit www.aaawm.org.