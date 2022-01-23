Have an iconic 'up north experience' at Shanty Creek

Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities like skiing, tubing and snowshoeing, then visit nearby attractions and Bellaire's scenic downtown area.

BELLAIRE, Mich. — Northern Michigan is covered in a blanket of snow right now, creating perfect conditions for all of the outdoor fun that Shanty Creek has to offer.

The resort is located in beautiful Bellaire, with Schuss and Summit Mountains providing thrilling downhill skiing and snowboarding on 53 different runs.

If skiing isn’t your thing, there is plenty of other winter fun, from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to dogsledding, alpine tubing and fat tire biking.

Other nearby attractions include the Grass River Natural Area, a 1,482 acre nature preserve, and Glacial Hills Pathway, which offers over 30 miles of trails and all of the wildlife and habitats native to the region.

After a day of outdoor activity, visitors can retreat to the charming village of Bellaire, with its scenic main street, lined with shops and restaurants. To plan your Shanty Creek vacation, visit www.ShantyCreek.com or call 866-695-5010.

