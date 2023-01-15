Shanty Creek Resort offers quintessential “up north” experience and fun for everyone

From lodging packages to lift tickets, Shanty Creek Resort is the winter getaway vacation spot of your dreams.

BELLAIRE, Mich. — From lodging packages to lift tickets, Shanty Creek Resort is the winter getaway vacation spot of your dreams. Located in beautiful Bellaire, the resort’s Schuss Mountain offers skiing and snowboarding terrain for all abilities.

Beginners can take lessons on-site and ride the magic carpet to their starting spot on the mountain. More advanced skiers and snowboarders will find plenty of challenges.

For those who want something different from the downhill experience, there is alpine tubing, cross-country ski trails, snowshoe rentals, dogsledding, and heated outdoor and indoor pools.

The resort offers plenty of lodging options for every family size and budget.

After a day on the slopes, visitors can take the resort’s complimentary shuttle into downtown Bellaire, which is a craft beverage mecca.

Options include Short’s Brewing Company, Mammoth Distilling, Bee Well Mead & Cider, Hello Vino wine and cocktail lounge, and many more restaurants and shops.