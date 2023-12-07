Shanty Creek resort marks a milestone in providing up-north adventure

Marketing Director Lindsey Southwell joined us with 60 reasons to visit Shanty Creek Resort this year.

BELLAIRE, Mich. — Shanty Creek Resort celebrated its 60th anniversary over the Memorial Day Weekend, and in honor of that, Marketing Director Lindsey Southwell joined us with 60 reasons to visit Shanty Creek Resort this year.

Among the list is Torch Lake & The Chain of Lakes, an area comprised of 12 lakes and interconnecting rivers that all flow to Lake Michigan.

Southwell said, “the most famous of those is Torch Lake, best known for its Caribbean blue waters and 41 miles of shoreline.”

Torch Lake is the perfect place to go swimming, boating, kayaking, tubing, etc.

“If you love being out on the water, this is the place to be,” said Southwell.

Also making the list are the many hiking and biking opportunities, and the nearby nature trails. Glacial Hills Pathway is located just outside of Bellaire and features 32 miles of the state’s best single-track hiking and biking trails. Grass River Natural Area is a nearly 1,500-acre nature preserve, situated along the banks of the Grass River. It’s the perfect place to explore the wildlife and waterways of Northern Michigan.

There are also five championship golf courses, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and plenty of special programming for the summer months.

That is just a fraction of the full list. See all 60 reasons to visit Shanty Creek resort at www.ShantyCreek.com.

