Shanty Creek Resorts offer a variety of golf experiences for all skill levels

Lindsey Southwell is the Director of Marketing at Shanty Creek and she gave us the lay of the land.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLAIRE, Mich. — It is a golfer’s paradise. Situated in the tiny resort town of Bellaire, Shanty Creek Resorts feature five great golf courses, custom stay and play packages, and one of the most scenic and beautiful regions in Northern Michigan.

Lindsey Southwell is the Director of Marketing at Shanty Creek and she gave us the lay of the land, describing each of the five golf courses and extending an invitation to create a custom stay and play vacation package.

Make your getaway plans and schedule a vacation at Shanty Creek at www.ShantyCreek.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.