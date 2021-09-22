Shoulders back! Treat posture problems early to avoid long-term issues

This month’s visit with Dr. Michael Kwast from iChiro Clinics addresses hunchback posture that can create serious trouble down the line.

This month’s visit with Dr. Michael Kwast from iChiro Clinics addresses hunchback posture that can create serious trouble down the line.

The hunched back is something we often associate with older people but Dr. Kwast says he is seeing young kids with posture problems from being hunched over their devices.

He says the key is to catch it early to avoid a much more serious problem in the future.

For more information or to make an appointment visit www.iChiroclinics.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.