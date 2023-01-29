Smart nutrition tips for 2023

If your New Year’s goals include both fitness and finances, then you need to know about BODYARMOR LYTE Sports drink.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your New Year’s goals include both fitness and finances, then you need to know about BODYARMOR LYTE Sports drink.

It packs a low-calorie, delicious flavor, perfect for that all-important sports hydration. No need to worry about excess calories or outrageous cost.

You can buy BODYARMOR LYTE at Meijer and you can save $5 when you buy five of the 6-pack, 20-ounce multi-packs, from now until Feb. 11.

You can also order at www.Meijer.com for curbside pickup or delivery to your door!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.