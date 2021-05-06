Smile Dental Partners’ new Safety Assurance Program puts patients at ease

Smile Dental Partners is a locally owned, multi-specialty dental practice with four locations in West Michigan.

Smile Dental Partners is a locally owned, multi-specialty dental practice with four locations in West Michigan. Smile is the only local practice that combines under one roof adult and pediatric dentistry, and orthodontics.

Smile reopened in June 2020 with a new Safety Assurance program, designed to clean the air and give patients confidence in the safety of their experience during the pandemic.

Clinical Director Stacey Sloan said one of the practice’s biggest challenges right now is human resources. They are hiring for some jobs that require dental experience, and others that do not.

The four Smile Dental Partners locations include Cascade, Grand Haven, North Muskegon, and Holland. For more information, visit www.smiledentalpartners.com.

