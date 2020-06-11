Smile Dental Partners goes the extra mile to ensure patient safety

Make an appointment or learn more about the extra measures being taken at Smile, at www.SmileDentalPartners.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Dentists in West Michigan have re-opened their offices and are following recommended COVID-19 safety measures, but Smile Dental Partners has gone beyond that by introducing UV-C pathogen control technology. Dr. Darren Riopelle explained what that is and how it works.

Dr. Riopelle advises his patients not to put off dental care during the pandemic, both for adults and children.

