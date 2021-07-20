Special attention paid to mental health challenges among minority communities

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face when it comes to mental illness.

Anu Sood is a psychotherapist with Spectrum Health and she talked about why this special focus is so important, especially as we have learned how minority communities have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.

For more information on Spectrum Health’s Behavioral Health program, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/behavioral-health.

And to learn more about National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, read this article from the US Dept. of Health & Human Services: https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/minority-mental-health/.

