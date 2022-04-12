Same-day orthopedic care at Spectrum Health

The Center offers the latest diagnostic procedures and orthopedic treatments with a friendly, patient-centered approach.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

If you’ve ever had to wait a couple days to see your primary care provider, or even a couple weeks to get into an orthopedic specialist, you’ll likely appreciate this.

Spectrum Health, Grand Haven Center has expanded its availability for same-day appointments with an Orthopedic provider for those lingering issues or sudden injuries. The Center offers the latest diagnostic procedures and orthopedic treatments with a friendly, patient-centered approach.

The goal is for patients to resume their normal activities as quickly and as painlessly as possible. Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kelpin, joined us talk more about same-day access and orthopedic care provided on the lakeshore.

Dr. Kelpin said he sees patients with a variety of conditions, including Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dislocations, Fractures, Hand injuries, Nerve Injury, and Trigger Finger/Thumb.

There is no referral necessary to see Dr. Kelpin and the team at Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center. Patients can call to self-schedule or talk to their primary care provider. Dr. Kelpin said he is in Grand Haven twice a week to see patients and to do surgeries and procedures. To make an appointment, visit or call:

Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center

15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 616.935.6260

