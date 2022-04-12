Same-day orthopedic care at Spectrum Health

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This is sponsored content.
If you’ve ever had to wait a couple days to see your primary care provider, or even a couple weeks to get into an orthopedic specialist, you’ll likely appreciate this.
Spectrum Health, Grand Haven Center has expanded its availability for same-day appointments with an Orthopedic provider for those lingering issues or sudden injuries. The Center offers the latest diagnostic procedures and orthopedic treatments with a friendly, patient-centered approach.
The goal is for patients to resume their normal activities as quickly and as painlessly as possible. Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kelpin, joined us talk more about same-day access and orthopedic care provided on the lakeshore.
Dr. Kelpin said he sees patients with a variety of conditions, including Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dislocations, Fractures, Hand injuries, Nerve Injury, and Trigger Finger/Thumb.
There is no referral necessary to see Dr. Kelpin and the team at Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center. Patients can call to self-schedule or talk to their primary care provider. Dr. Kelpin said he is in Grand Haven twice a week to see patients and to do surgeries and procedures. To make an appointment, visit or call:
Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center
- 15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven
- Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Call 616.935.6260
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.