Spectrum Good to Go: Robotic surgery leads to better outcomes for patients

Spectrum Health is employing some high-tech team members – actual robots - to get better outcomes for surgical patients.

This is sponsored content.

Spectrum Health is employing some high-tech team members – actual robots - to get better outcomes for surgical patients.

Todd Cooper is a Robotic Surgery Specialist with Spectrum Health and he explained how doctors are able to conduct minimally invasive robotic surgery using the da Vinci® surgical system. The system is being used to perform surgeries on hernias, gynecology procedures, bariatric, colorectal procedures, gall bladder removal and many more.

Cooper said it is a common misconception that the robot is actually performing the surgery. He said, in reality, the surgeon is in control the entire time and guides the robotic arms with a console. The surgeon’s hand movements are translated in real time to maneuver the robotic arms, increasing precision and dexterity.

Cooper said robotics allows for better visibility through the use of miniature 3D, high-definition cameras. The robotic arms can bend and rotate in more ways than the human wrist can, allowing surgeons to make more delicate, precise and stable movements. The size of the instrument allows for surgeons to operate through only a few small incisions. A smaller incision means:

Quicker recovery times. You want to get back to living your fullest life. Robotic-assisted surgery is often referred to as minimally invasive because it offers smaller incisions, which means quicker recovery time.

You want to get back to living your fullest life. Robotic-assisted surgery is often referred to as minimally invasive because it offers smaller incisions, which means quicker recovery time. Less pain. Because there are fewer, smaller incisions involved in robotic-assisted surgeries than conventional open surgeries, most patients experience less pain.

Because there are fewer, smaller incisions involved in robotic-assisted surgeries than conventional open surgeries, most patients experience less pain. Lower risk for surgical site side effects. Minimally invasive surgeries are associated with less scarring and a decreased risk for blood clots, blood loss and infections.

Minimally invasive surgeries are associated with less scarring and a decreased risk for blood clots, blood loss and infections. Fewer hospital re-admissions. Patients who undergo minimally invasive surgeries have a lower rate of hospital readmission than patients who undergo more traditional surgical methods.

Robotic surgery is available at the following Spectrum Health locations:

•Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

•Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

•Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

•Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

•Spectrum Health Hospitals—Surgery Center at 4069 Lake Drive

•Lakeland Hospital Niles

•Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph

•Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

•Spectrum Health Pennock

•Spectrum Health United Hospital

•Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

If you’d like to know whether robotic surgery is right for you, discuss it with your physician or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/roboticsurgery.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.