Spectrum Health is committed to the issue of health equity

The health care system is addressing gaps in services that lead to disparities in care for cancer, hypertension, and maternal infant health.

This week as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. it’s a good time to remember that one of his missions was to address the inequities in health and health care.

Dr. King famously said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

We got a chance to talk about health equity with Lynn Todman, Vice President of Health Equity at Spectrum Health. She began by explaining what health equity is and what Spectrum Health is doing about it.

Todman said the work is being done both inside and outside of clinical care. For example, the health care system is addressing gaps in services that lead to disparities in care for cancer, hypertension, and maternal infant health.

Todman said they are also looking outside of Spectrum Health’s four walls, listening and helping with things like the Cure Violence Initiative, affordable housing, etc.

When asked what advice she has for people who want to better understand and work toward health equity in their community, Todman advised:

Be good listeners

Everyone has power. Use your power to help others

Leverage your privilege – use your gifts to help social movements

Everyone is better off when all of us are healthy

