Pediatric neurological conditions get world class attention at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

If your child is struggling with a neurological condition, so many things can seem impossible.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

If your child is struggling with a neurological condition so many things can seem impossible: finding the right treatment, living without pain, or hitting developmental milestones.

At Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, their robust neurosciences program — ranked one of the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report — has as its mission helping parents and children overcome challenges that seem impossible.

Dr. David Moon is a pediatric neurologist at HDVCH and he joined us to talk about one such challenge, Tourette Syndrome.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/helen-devos-childrens-hospital/neurosciences/neurology or schedule an appointment by calling 616-267-2500. And, for parents looking for support as they help a child with Tourette Syndrome, the Tourette Association of America is a great resource at www.tourette.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.