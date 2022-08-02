Pediatric neurological conditions get world class attention at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.
If your child is struggling with a neurological condition so many things can seem impossible: finding the right treatment, living without pain, or hitting developmental milestones.
At Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, their robust neurosciences program — ranked one of the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report — has as its mission helping parents and children overcome challenges that seem impossible.
Dr. David Moon is a pediatric neurologist at HDVCH and he joined us to talk about one such challenge, Tourette Syndrome.
For more information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/helen-devos-childrens-hospital/neurosciences/neurology or schedule an appointment by calling 616-267-2500. And, for parents looking for support as they help a child with Tourette Syndrome, the Tourette Association of America is a great resource at www.tourette.org.
