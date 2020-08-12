Spectrum Health begins using advanced technology in diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy and brain tumors

Dr. Angel Hernandez discussed this impressive new technology and how it will benefit the West Michigan community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health recently established the Jack H. Miller Magnetoencephalography Center, which includes advanced technology to help with diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy and brain tumors. MEG, as it’s known, is one of the most advanced, functional neuro-imaging technologies available for mapping brain activity, and this new device is the first of its kind in West Michigan.

Dr. Angel Hernandez is Division Chief for Neuro-sciences at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. He discussed this impressive new technology and how it will benefit the West Michigan community.

