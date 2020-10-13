Spectrum Health Completes 200th Procedure to Diagnose Difficult Lung Conditions, Improving Patient Outcomes

This gives patients access to earlier treatment options with higher levels of accuracy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Physicians at Spectrum Health recently completed their 200th procedure using combined technology and resulting in the diagnosis of 20 percent more early-stage lung cancers.

This gives patients access to earlier treatment options with higher levels of accuracy. Dr. Gustavo Cumbo is the Director of Bronchoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology at Spectrum Health.

He explained how the new technology works and what it means for the future of diagnosing and ultimately treating lung problems. For more information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/pulmonology or call 616-267-8244.

