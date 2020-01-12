As COVID-19 vaccine is raced into distribution, Spectrum Health infectious disease expert says we can feel confident about the process

We wanted to know more about vaccinations and what we can expect from the new COVID-19 vaccines that will soon be released.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — You can’t scan a newspaper or watch a news program these days without hearing about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Plus, it’s flu season and health care providers everywhere are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine. We wanted to know more about vaccinations and what we can expect from the new COVID-19 vaccines that will soon be released.

Spectrum Health infectious disease physician, Dr. Liam Sullivan, said he’s confident in the rigorous process of developing and seeking approval for vaccines, and he’ll gladly get one when they are ready.

In the meantime, get that flu shot! For more information, Spectrum Health has both a COVID-19 Resource Center and a Flu Information Center.

COVID-19 Resource Center: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19

Flu Information Center: www.spectrumhealth.org/flu

