Spectrum Health program addresses disease prevention within minority communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is finally here and that means for many of us, there are more opportunities to enjoy plenty of fresh fruits and veggies from our local grocery stores and farmer’s markets. It is also a great time to start incorporating these amazing foods into our diets more often to help maintain a healthier weight and combat obesity.

According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the United States continues to rise and certain populations are even more at risk. Not everyone has access to fresh and healthy foods.

Pedro Irizarry Plaza and Mary Negron are with Spectrum Health’s More Life Mas Vida, a program that focuses on disease prevention within minority communities in Kent County and works with individuals to help put them on a path to better health.

The program offers classes on a variety of health topics and the June class is focused on obesity and the health risks that come with it. Participants can sign up for the class at www.spectrumhealth.org/mlmv or by calling:

616.391.8943 – English

616.391.6199 - Español

