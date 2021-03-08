Spectrum Health employs new technology in the treatment of Parkinson’s and other movement disorders

The hope is that this new and smarter technology can help patients with movement disorders by alleviating some of their symptoms and improving their quality of life.

Last month, Spectrum Health was the first hospital in the state of Michigan to implant a new device called the SenSight Directional Lead System in a patient with Parkinson’s disease.

The hope is that this new and smarter technology can help patients with movement disorders by alleviating some of their symptoms and improving their quality of life. Dr. Rushna Ali, a neurosurgeon at Spectrum Health, explained how it works.

For more information about Parkinson’s care at Spectrum Health, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/parkinsons or call 616-267-7104.

