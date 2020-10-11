Spectrum Health honors veterans, both employees and patients

Ashley Escobedo, Chair of the Spectrum Health Veteran Inclusion Resource Group, talked about plans to commemorate this important day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In honor of Veterans Day, Spectrum Health is saluting the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coast guard service members who have rendered the highest service any American can offer.

Ashley Escobedo, Chair of the Spectrum Health Veteran Inclusion Resource Group, talked about plans to commemorate this important day. The Veteran IRG is a volunteer employee service organization whose purpose is to encourage a strong veteran community through comradery, advocacy and opportunity.

Spectrum health has plans to honor veterans, both patients and staff members. Obviously, with the COVID pandemic, they are not able to do as much onsite and in person as they have in past years, but will still be honoring veterans in several important ways.

They will offer free Spectrum Health/Priority Health badge reels to veteran team members.

The Veteran Spotlights on Spectrum’s internal website encourage veteran team members to submit a picture and brief bio to commemorate and celebrate their service.

Colleagues can commemorate any veteran by leaving a comment. These messages can be dedicated to fellow colleagues, family, or friends.

They are holding a Decorating Contest: This is a systemwide competition, in which employees are invited to decorate their personal workspaces in honor of Veteran's Day.

In past years they have held flag-raising ceremonies at every hospital in the system. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, they will not be hosting community flag raising ceremonies, however, all team members and the community are encouraged to follow Spectrum Health on Facebook for a special live-stream broadcast on Veterans Day. Check out the Veterans Day live stream at https://www.facebook.com/spectrumhealth.

