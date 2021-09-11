Spectrum Health hosts virtual conference to discuss inequities in health care

Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting a free, virtual speaker event on November 17 as part of the Community Grand Rounds initiative.

The event features keynote speaker Daniel Dawes, who is a nationally respected health policy expert, author, and executive director of Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

In his presentation, Political Determinants of Health Inequities, Dawes will explain how political decisions and public policy create community conditions that harm our nation’s health. The event welcomes professionals in medicine, allied health fields, social workers, as well as government leaders and community members.

Dawes said the hope is that his presentation will help foster new ways of thinking and cause us to consider how we can partner, build capacity, and create the change required to make the U.S. what it could be: the healthiest nation in the world.

Once again – the event is November 17 at 2pm. It’s free and it’s happening virtually. Learn more at www.SpectrumHealthLakeland.org/cgr.

