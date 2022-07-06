Spectrum Health Hyperbaric and Dive Medicine is expanding with the arrival of a new hyperbaric chamber

The new chamber will more than double patient access.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has acquired a new multiplace hyperbaric chamber, replacing the current monoplace chambers and enhancing their ability to provide hyperbaric treatments. The new chamber will more than double patient access.

The need for expansion is great, as Spectrum Health is the only 24/7 program in the state of Michigan. The multiplace component allows the hospital to service a catastrophic event requiring hyperbaric treatment of up to eight patients at a time.

Dr. Drue Orwig is a fellowship-trained hyperbaric physician, who brings a wealth of knowledge to expand diagnosis and treatment of patients who may benefit from the new hyperbaric chamber.

Dr. Orwig gave us a first peek inside. She explained that the chamber will be used for routine care, such as wound treatments, and emergency situations, including carbon monoxide incidents.

To learn more visit: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/heart-and-vascular-care/vein-care/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy.

