Spectrum Health introduces new app with expanded services

Telemedicine is all the rage these days. It’s convenient because you can visit your health care provider virtually, on your computer or smart phone, and it’s safe because you can do it right in your own home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on telemedicine. So what better time to improve the service and introduce a whole bunch of new features and conveniences?

That’s what’s happening at Spectrum Health. We spoke with Mandy Reed, the Director of Operations for Virtual health to find out what the new app offers. It can be downloaded at The App Store or Google Play.

Learn more at www.spectrumhealth.org/app.

