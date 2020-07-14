Spectrum Health introduces new technology for patients facing lung cancer and other lung diseases

New technology can help patients dealing with lung disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is now able to use new minimally invasive technology for lung biopsies, which are an important step in determining if a patient has lung cancer.

The pulmonology department and the Lung Multispecialty Team clinic at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center can now combine three technologies—robotics, electromagnetic navigation and a cone beam CT scanner - to provide real-time scans of their patients’ lungs during biopsies. The technology uses an instinctive game-like controller to navigate to the periphery, or outermost regions of the lung, making it possible to more accurately perform biopsies. It is a safer, simpler way for patients, and allows doctors to start treating their condition sooner and more precisely.

This technology, in combination with lung cancer screening and better smoking cessation programs, will help doctors continue to turn the tide against lung cancer - the nation’s most deadly form of cancer. It kills 150,000 Americans each year and accounts for 25% of all cancer deaths.

Patients who would like to learn more about this option are encouraged to speak to their primary care provider or call the Spectrum Health Cancer Center for a second opinion at 1-855-SHCANCER.

