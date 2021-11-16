Spectrum Health is hiring nurse technicians

Locally governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Spectrum Health is focused on the mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives.

Locally governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Spectrum Health is focused on the mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives. The team is looking for nurse technicians, a job that offers direct patient care experience and learning opportunities for health care careers. Nardos Osterhart, Director of Inpatient Nursing and Administration at Blodgett Hospital, said nurse technicians are typically seen in the hospitals, but Spectrum Health has recently expanded to offer career opportunities in their medical offices as well.

Osterhart said inpatient nurse technicians work onsite at Blodgett, Butterworth, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospitals and West Michigan regional hospital locations. She said a day in the life includes partnering with collaborative teams across many specialties such as cardiology, women’s health and emergency medicine. Nurse technicians take vitals, check blood sugars, perform wound care, catherization and ambulate patients of ranging acuity levels. As for outpatient nurse technicians, Kristi Grzybowski, Director of Clinical Operations and Performance Improvement, said Spectrum Health has 150 medical offices across West Michigan. A day in the life there includes rooming patients, taking vitals and working in partnership with a provider.

Spectrum Health supports its team members with the following:

Home life support: resources to help with home life, including child or elder care, discounts on common items – like cell phone providers, even a team member food pantry where team members donate to fellow team members in need.

Well-being support: resources to support mental health and wellness. Through their employee assistance program, not only team members, but also their dependents have access to mental health support, counseling, college planning resources. They also offer free access to Headspace, a meditation app, and a wellness program called Healthy Lifestyles to promote personal wellness.

Work life support: resources to help team members develop professionally, as well as support them on-site. Spectrum Health is a network of 31,000 people and they want their team members to connect. They offer inclusion resource groups – like a Veterans group, or SHAARE, Spectrum Health African Americans for Resources & Engagement. They offer opportunities for continued learning through Spectrum Health University, as well as LinkedIn Learning and even Tuition Reimbursement for those who want to go to school.

To apply for the nurse technician positions, visit spectrumhealth.org/nursetechcareer.

