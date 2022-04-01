Spectrum Health is hiring, offering incentives and vast array of benefits

Spectrum offers incentives to new team members, including sign-on bonuses for most positions, flexible schedules, part time or full-time opportunities, and benefits.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

Locally-governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Spectrum Health is focused on the mission of improving health, inspiring hope, and saving lives. If you’ve been thinking about a career change, Spectrum Health may be just the answer. Micalah Webster is the Manager of Talent Selection and she talked about some of the current job openings:

Cooks – Spectrum health has a best-in-class culinary approach. The cooks at Spectrum Health are in the heart of their facilities, preparing and serving high-quality and nutritious meals to patients, staff, families, and other guests.

Security Services ensures a safe environment for team members, patients, and their loved ones. Spectrum provides on-the-job training to ensure your success.

Material Handlers at the Walkent Distribution Center ensure Spectrum Health facilities have the equipment they need to continue running smoothly.

Phlebotomy - If you’re looking to join the clinical team but not sure where to start, Phlebotomy is an excellent choice as Spectrum offers on-the-job training and there are first, second, and third shift positions available.

Webster said Spectrum Health offers incentives to new team members, including sign-on bonuses for most positions, flexible schedules, part time or full-time opportunities, and an extensive list of benefits. According to Webster, “Spectrum Health cares about our team members’ well-being, including their physical and emotional safety and health. We have many resources, benefits, and programs to help support wellness goals.” To find out more about the open positions and to apply, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/careers and search for your position of interest.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.