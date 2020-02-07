Spectrum Health issues safety warning about home fireworks shows on 4th of July

There are new safety concerns this 4th of July, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many community fireworks shows have been cancelled because of the potential spread of the virus in large crowds. That means more people than usual will attempt shows of their own, adding to concerns about safety. Spectrum Health physician, Dr. Alistair Chapman, joined us to talk safety and treatment, should the worst happen.

First and Foremost: Consider a Fun Fourth Without Fireworks

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler. Fun for all ages.

Loud and proud. Noise makers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.

Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don't forget the bug spray!

Red, white and blue silly string…fun for all ages.

Make a patriotic craft with the family.

Fireworks Dos and Don'ts

Do:

Consider safer alternatives such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

Observe your local and state laws.

Have a designated, sober adult light all legal fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly.

Keep children and other observers at a safe distance behind a protective barrier.

Store fireworks out of children's reach.

Keep a bucket of water close for disposal of fireworks.

Don't

Allow children to use fireworks, including sparklers.

Attempt to alter, modify or re-light fireworks.

Point or throw lit fireworks at anyone.

Allow children to pick up the spent fireworks; some may still be active.

Ever hold lit fireworks in your hand.

Consume alcohol or drugs when lighting fireworks.

Forget you can be held legally and financially liable for injuries caused by using fireworks.

Burn First Aid:

Cool the burn with COOL (not cold) water to stop the burning process. Remove all clothing and jewelry from the injured area. Cover the area with a dry clean sheet or loose bandages. Seek medical attention.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.